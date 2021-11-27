CM: GPS has identified candidate to replace Manyin in Tebedu

SERIAN (Nov 27): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has identified a new candidate to replace incumbent Datuk Amar Michael Manyin in Tebedu, says its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We already have the person to replace him. Just wait for the announcement,” said Abang Johari who is also chief minister at a press conference after launching the newly-completed divisional Sarawak Administrative Complex here today.

Asked if there were other incumbents from GPS in Bidayuh majority seats who would be giving way, he said the only person he knew was Manyin.

“You wait lah (for the announcement). Probably, on Dec 2 or 3,” he said.

Manyin, who was Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, had announced on Nov 23 that he would not be defending Tebedu seat in the upcoming state election.

This means Manyin is retiring from active politics, after being Tebedu assemblyman for five terms or 25 years since 1996.

Speculations among political observers in Serian mentioned a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada as among the few names touted as the GPS new face in Tebedu.

It has been reported that GPS will announce its candidates for all the 82 state seats on Dec 4.

It was also reported that GPS had not decided on candidates for three seats where there are overlapping interests from its component parties, namely Opar, Mambong and Bawang Assan.

Both Opar and Mambong are Bidayuh-majority seats. Other seats categorised as Bidayuh-majority are Tasik Biru, Serembu, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

Asked whether GPS will make a clean sweep in all the eight Bidayuh-majority seats, Abang Johari said he was sure all these seats would be won by GPS following its good record.

Manyin, who was also at the press conference, said he believed the Bidayuh voters would be wise to vote for GPS as they have experienced the benefits of being with the government under Barisan Nasional and now GPS.

Abang Johari, meanwhile, thanked Manyin for his contributions, and also commended his decision to bow out from politics.

“This will give space for younger leaders to come out and take over, and continue what should be done for the community with the present leaders,” he said.

Manyin, 76, has held various ministerial portfolios including minister of environment and public health, minister of infrastructure development and communication, and minister of youth, sports and solidarity before being appointed to his current portfolio.

In the last state election in 2016, Manyin won the seat by a 6,193 vote majority after defeating PKR’s Alex Saben in a two-cornered fight.