Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): The number of daily infections in Sabah continues the downward trend that started over the past few days with 438 cases on Saturday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu recorded 81 new cases, 19 cases lower than Friday but remained as the district with the highest number of daily cases.

“The other districts in the ‘Empat Serangkai’ group namely Tuaran, Kota Belud and Ranau, all recorded higher daily cases although the increase in cases was small,” he said.

The position of new cases in other districts is mixed.

According to Masidi, there was a decrease in Penampang, Papar, Keningau, Kota Marudu and Tenom but the districts of Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu and Lahad Datu recorded small increases.

Semporna, Telupid, Nabawan, Tongod and Kalabakan districts did not record any new cases.

A total of 429 people or about 98 per cent of 438 patients are in Category 1 and 2, four in Category 3, two people in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

Two more patients are still under Health Department evaluation.