Covid-19: Only 2 out of 137 new cases in Sarawak in Categories 3-5

KUCHING (Nov 27): Out of the 137 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today, 135 were without or with mild only symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of that, SDMC added, 44 cases were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 91 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

As for the rest, the committee said one case was in Category 3 (lung infection), none in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support), and one in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator).

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to date it 250,366.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that three districts have recorded two-digit new cases for the day, with Kuching continuing to be on top with 45 cases followed by Miri (16) and Lawas (14).

Sibu had nine cases, while Limbang had eight, Serian (7), Samarahan (6), and five each in Bintulu and Lundu.

Bau recorded four cases, while Song, Mukah and Kapit had three each.

There were two cases in Daro and Dalat, and one each in Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Matu, Julau, and Sebauh.