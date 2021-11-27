Covid-19: Only two deaths recorded in Sarawak between Nov 24-26

KUCHING (Nov 27): Sarawak recorded only two deaths between November 24 to 26, both in the Sarawak General Hospital, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

According to SDMC, the death on Nov 24 was of a man aged 78 who had Parkinson’s Disease, and on Nov 26 a 45-year-old woman who needed assistance in daily living.

Both victims were from Kuching, SDMC added.

SDMC further informed that there were no new Covid-19 clusters reported today.

Four active clusters remain in Sarawak, and they are the Putai 2 Cluster in Bukit Mabong, Ensurai Cluster in Limbang, Jalan Sultan Tengah Rampangi Cluster in Kuching, and Jalan Ong Tiang Swee Cluster in Kuching.