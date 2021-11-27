CVLB S’wak looking into issues faced by associations

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak will be looking into the issues faced by southern zone commercial vehicles licensing associations and will address them to the relevant ministries, said its chairman Ripin Lamat.

Ripin said that various issues including fare rates between taxis and e-hailing services as well as license applications and renewals were addressed by the associations during a dialogue session held at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here yesterday.

“We have received their feedback, particularly those from the taxi associations regarding fare rates between taxis and e-hailing services.

“I think we can address these issues to the related ministries,” he said when met by reporters after the dialogue session.

On the fare rates issue, he said that this would be brought to the Transport Ministry for further action as CVLB Sarawak does not have the authority to decide on the rates.

He said that the board will also study on the suggestions made by the associations to improve its services.

The dialogue session held between CVLB Sarawak and the associations was to obtain feedback from the associations about commercial vehicles licensing such as for taxis, buses, lorries and rental cars.