Don’t meddle in other GPS party’s business, SUPP Dudong leader tells coalition partners

SIBU (Nov 27): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch has reminded Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members not to meddle in the affairs of other coalition parties amid talk of overlapping claims to contest in the Dudong state seat in the coming polls.

Datuk David Teng, an honorary chairman of the branch, said today that GPS should not forget that it is composed of different parties and they should uphold mutual respect between them.

“GPS is not a single entity; it is an alliance. The cornerstone of GPS is mutual respect among the component parties. I believe GPS leadership has the wisdom to preserve that mutual respect,” he told a press conference at SUPP Dudong branch office.

Teng pointed out that each component party has its own task to take care of their respective constituency.

“So, do not try to meddle in other component parties’ business,” he said, adding that he is very concerned about Dudong constituency.

There has been speculation that Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is eyeing the GPS ticket to contest in Dudong in the 12th State Election on Dec 18..

However, the Bintulu MP has remained coy on the matter, telling reporters last Thursday: “Don’t worry. When the time comes, I will tell you.”

Teng pointed out that SUPP has a good candidate in Wong Ching Yong to win back Dudong, the party’s traditional seat, for GPS.

He believed that the GPS leadership would be wise in deciding the candidate.

“As far as SUPP is concern, we have prepared a good candidate. It is also not right for us to insist on a certain constituency if we do not have a good candidate. It is not good for GPS as well.

“So, we have a good candidate in the person of Mr Wong Ching Yong whose been in politics for a long time, basically he is a ground man and a workaholic,” said Teng, at the press conference which was also attended by former Dudong rep, Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck, another honorary chairman of the branch,

According to him, Wong had been working hard to help the people including helping the medical doctors and dentists when they had problems with their positions being recognised.

He added that Wong had been making use of his position as deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) to serve the people.

“To us (some of the issues) is small, but to people concerning the longhouses, the kampung, the villages, those issues are important matters.

“We need people like that who will go to the micro level. There are a lot of people who go after macro, but we also need people who can deal with the people, actual ground issues,” said Teng.

Meanwhile, Wong who is SUPP Dudong branch chairman said he is quite confident that he is able to win back the seat for GPS if he contested in Dudong constituency.

“If I were given a chance to represent GPS, I will work very hard. Ever since Dr Soon (Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck) retired in 2011, I think the development in Dudong is less than satisfactory. I have a series of plans for Dudong. I will reveal it very soon,” he pointed out.

The Dudong incumbent is Datuk Tiong Thai King, a Parti Sarawak Bersatu presidential member who won the seat on the Barisan Nasional ticket in the 2016 state election.