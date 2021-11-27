Dr Annuar urges eligible Sibu folk to receive Covid-19 booster shot

SIBU (Nov 27): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee is urging those eligible for the Covid-19 booster to come forward and receive their jabs.

He said that Sibu division is targeting about 4,000 recipients daily..

“I think we will be able to accelerate the momentum with the opening of booster jabs for those aged 18 years and above. Perhaps (since) previously it was not open to those below 40 years old, the momentum was slightly slow to pick up.

“Now that it is open to those aged 18 years and above, we should be on track to achieve the target of administering booster shots to about 4,000 recipients daily in Sibu,” he said, adding that those eligible could just walk-in for the booster shot.

He told reporters this after inspecting the site of the semi-permanent structure housed in Sibu Hospital yesterday evening.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing said that recipients of the Sinovac vaccine are eligible for the booster dose three months from the date of the second dose while those who took the Pfizer vaccine are eligible six months from the date of the second dose.

When asked on his advice for those returning to Sibu during the school and Christmas holidays, Dr Annuar reminded them to make use of the RTK Antigen self-test kits ahead of their journey.

“The test kit is now very affordable at RM4.90 so let us carry out the self-test before making the journey home to protect ourselves and our loved ones at home.

“While we welcome those wanting to return to Sibu for the year-end holidays, they too must play their part in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We may have received our booster dose, but it does not mean we can start being complacent and taking things lightly,” Dr Annuar said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the 100-bed, semi-permanent facility expected to be ready early next year, he said it was to cater to Covid-19 patients including those waiting their test results.

Among those present at the site were Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu and Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai.