Good relationship between DBKU and residents benefits community – Abang Johari

KUCHING (Nov 27): Good relationship between the residents and Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) has resulted in policies and developments that benefit the communities under the city hall’s area, said chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Problems faced by the community can be discussed at workshops, while DBKU finds the solutions to them. This means it is a down-top communication.

“From the results of the discussions, DBKU can then introduce policies that will benefit the people,” he said at the Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) dinner tonight.

Abang Johari cited an example of an application for the set up of LED lantern lights, which he had approved, as one of the requests from the community.

“This is the importance of KJM and DBKU. There must be prerequisites for the future and that is to have unity among the people.

“The state (DUN) seats in the areas under DBKU are very united and strong, which is why we can develop the areas here well,” he said.

Abang Johari said in addition to the development, there must be a sustainable environment, with cleanliness being an important thing.

“We must create an environment that is both eco-friendly and people-friendly. That is why I have directed the Forest Department to work with DBKU to gazette a nature reserve near Bukit Siol.

“We will plant trees that are found in Sarawak, and that area cannot be built with housing. This is in our plan to develop a part of DBKU as a nature reserve so that we have greenery in Petra Jaya and a place for people to exercise for good health,” he said.

Earlier, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said that since the KJM founding by DBKU 20 years ago, there are now nearly 50 KJM throughout the DBKU area.

“DBKU is still receiving applications to set up new KJM. This clearly shows that the KJM initiative is very effective in getting the involvement of the community to jointly support the development aspirations of the Sarawak government under the leadership of the chief minister,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman who is also Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply), said that activities of KJM have been limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Ministry of Health (MOH).

“For this year, the KJM under DBKU have successfully organised a total of 151 programmes out of 297 planned, which is an achievement of 51 per cent. This is an increase compared to last year when only 32 per cent were achieved.

“This shows that the KJM continues to move actively with the presence of community members who are always ready to work together in realising every activity or programme that has been planned,” he said.

KJM is a voluntary body that represents the local communities in the Kuching North administrative area. It is a focus group by DBKU in an effort to create a prosperous community and meet the criteria of the Clean Beautiful Safe Smart and Sustainable (CBSSS) Plan.

At the dinner, Abang Johari also presented KJM Awards involving two categories, namely the Most Active KJM and the Most Exemplary KJM Chairman. These awards were won respectively by KJM Kampung Sungai Midin and Saifuddin Senawi of KJM Kampung Tunku.

Also present were Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, DBKU Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan, and others.