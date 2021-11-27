Govt urged to give SIDS members higher positions in community

SIBU (Nov 27): The government should consider giving Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) members higher positions in the community so that they could serve them better.

Its president Dato Alice Jawan said Iban women such as Dato Sri Tra Zehnder Valerie Manyie and Evelyn Sebom were given positions like temenggong, penghulu and pemanca respectively to serve the community in the past.

“Now, we are no longer given such opportunity to serve and this is very disappointing to the Iban women,” she said at the closing of the Pua Kumbu weaving competition here yesterday night.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Utilities said SIDS had 28 branches throughout the state with total membership of 14,000.

“None of our members is appointed to these three posts,” she added.

Alice said there were many Tuai Rumah (longhouse chiefs) from among SIDS members. Many of them are qualified to hold higher positions such as temenggong, pemanca or penghulu.

When more leaders from the Iban community are appointed to these posts, SIDS would be able to play more important roles to serve the community, she added.

She also reminded SIDS members to stay united and work with one voice in order to strengthen their association.

Earlier, SIDS Sibu chairperson Angelyn Uchi Maseng, in her welcoming address, said she had gained more knowledge since joining the association 20 years ago.

She said members joined the association on a voluntary basis without drawing any salary but their knowledge would be enriched in return.

“This is because we meet with people coming from different places who will share their knowledge and thoughts with us,” she said.