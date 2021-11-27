LCDA entrusted to develop Kabong new township

KABONG (Nov 27): Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) has been entrusted to develop Kabong new township on a 26.65-acre site near the market by the bank of Krian River.

The proposed components of the project include a food court, dry and wet markets, two-storey shophouses, two-storey mini shops; cottage industry premises, residential, kindergarten and a community hall.

Work on the proposed project is set to start end of this year.

“Strategically located along the coastal road, the proposed new township will provide ample opportunities for the local Bumiputera entrepreneurs to own affordable business premises to carry out their businesses and boost their income, particularly those related to tourism and agriculture sectors,” LCDA said in a statement released in conjunction with the groundbreaking ceremony of project yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was on hand to officiate at the function.

Earlier, LDCA general manager Monaliza Zaidel briefed the chief minister on the proposed township project.

Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datu Zaidi Mahdi, Land and Survey Dept director Abdullah Julaihi, State Economic Planning Unit director Muhamad Abdullah Zaidel, Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas, Kabong Disrict Officer Mohd Rashdan Azemi, Kabong incumbent Mohd Chee Kadir and Layar incumbent Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu were among those present.