Learn from past experience under PH rule, Awg Tengah tells Sarawakian voters

BAU (Nov 27): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has urged Sarawakian voters to learn from experience after 22 months under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Awang Tengah, who was met after a visit to Tasik Biru here today, said the PH government had previously promised to return 50 per cent of tax revenue to Sarawak and 20 per cent of oil and gas royalties if they formed the government.

However, those promises only remained as just that, and the people cannot trust them anymore, even if they stand on separate platforms, he added.

It has been proven in the recent Melaka state election, despite political analysts saying that the clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) would give an advantage to PH, but the people proved that they were aware of the experience during PH’s rule, he said.

“If in Melaka they reject Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) 100 per cent, DAP also only won a few seats, the people of Sarawak will not want to support a party that has no support in the Peninsular,” he said.

On the dispute between the parties in PH Sarawak over the distribution of seats, Awang Tengah said it was their problem.

He said if they decided to use their respective party logos in the state election, that would be their business.

Regarding the standard operating procedure (SOP) throughout the state election, Awang Tengah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, did not rule out that it would become a challenge to PBB’s machinery.

However, he said the machinery is ready with the new norm and has prepared its workflow, taking into account this new norm.

On voters’ concerns to go to the polling centres on December 18 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Awang Tengah said it should not be used as an excuse not to cast votes.

“The power to determine the government rests with the voters and they have to go out to vote, even with strict adherence to SOP,” he said.