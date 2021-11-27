Long Lellang folk want road, bridge repaired fast

MIRI (Nov 27): Villagers in Long Lellang, Baram, are calling on the relevant authority to carry out immediate repair work of the road from Camp F (Baram) to the village, which has been impassable since early this month.

Headman of Long Lellang A, Barauk Iboh, said the road must be repaired immediately now that the 12th state election is just around the corner, and Christmas not far away.

“Many villagers would want to go back home to cast their vote on Dec 18, and then celebrate Christmas with their families.

“We would be delighted if the road and a bridge from Camp F to Long Lellang is repaired immediately,” he said.

Barauk added that the road was often damaged due to the persistent heavy rain the last few months, including the wooden bridge, which was already in a very dilapidated state.

He said the road had been repaired three times between Dec 2020 and March 2021.

“Mulu incumbent Datuk Gerawat Gala allocated RM72,000 while Baram MP Anyi Ngau allocated another RM10,00 to repair the road and bridge,” he said.

Long Lellang is a small Kelabit village in upper Baram 12 hours from Miri by 4WD vehicles.