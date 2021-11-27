Love DAP, not ourselves, Poon tells Jimmy

PENAMPANG (Nov 27): Newly-installed Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon has advised his former comrade, Datuk Jimmy Wong to ‘love’ the party instead of loving himself.

“We should love the party, not ourselves. That’s my belief. Whatever decision that was made by the members, we must respect it,” he said when asked to comment on Jimmy’s new political non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Poon had also responded to Jimmy’s allegation that the latter was not invited to DAP Sabah’s recent convention in Sandakan, explaining that the number of attendees had to be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Met during Upko’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, Poon opined that it was wrong for Jimmy to share the party’s ‘dirty linen’ to the public.

“If you get divorced, you don’t show your dirty linen. It should be between the family,” he said.

Poon added that Jimmy would only end up destroying himself if were to continue to attack the party.

On Thursday, Jimmy announced his new NGO called Sabah Natural Justice For Sabahans, just four days after his resignation from the party due to dissatisfaction with the party’s internal poll results.

He claimed several key lawmakers were deliberately left out of the new committee, including former secretary and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, former Wanita chief and Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, as well as Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong.

Elected representatives who made the state committee were Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong who is state secretary, taking over from Chan, Tenom MP Noorita Sual who is vice-chairman, Sandakan MP Vivian Wong who is state publicity secretary, while Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt was named as her assistant.

Poon who is Tanjung Lipat assemblyman, has denied internal rifts and factionalism in the party.

He said Sabah DAP had been democratic in selecting the new committee who should be given a chance to prove themselves.