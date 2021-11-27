Malaysia records 5,097 Covid-19 cases today – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Another 5,097 new Covid-19 infections were recorded locally, showing a slight drop from yesterday’s 5,501 cases.

A tweet by the Ministry of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported how the cumulative case tally now stands at 2,619,577 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The number of cases this past week has varied, going as low as 4,885 on Sunday and as high as 6,144 cases on Thursday.

Dr Noor Hisham, in his full statement later, reported how 5,080 of today’s new infections involved Malaysians with 204 cases detected among non-locals, and 17 more imported cases.

“A total of 5,013 or 98.4 per cent of new cases are those within category one and two, while 84 cases or 1.6 per cent of new infections are those within categories three, four, and five,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He also reported that currently, there are 510 patients admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICU) nationwide, with 87 of these patients still considered as suspected Covid-19 patients.

Another 258 patients, said Dr Noor Hisham, are currently intubated in these ICUs, with 171 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 87 more still classified as suspected Covid-19 infections.

Additionally, a total of eight new infection clusters were detected over the last day, bringing total number of clusters to 5,928.

Currently, there are 234 clusters classified as still active.

On a positive note, another 5,352 Covid-19 patients were discharged over the last day, with 2,522,045 recoveries to date, or 96.3 per cent of all local infections. – MalayMail