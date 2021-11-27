Maszlee Malik joins PKR

SIMPANG RENGGAM (Nov 27): After more than a year as a Pakatan Harapan (PH) friendly independent federal lawmaker, Maszlee Malik has officially joined PKR as a member.

The Simpang Renggam MP said he decided to be part of PKR and Pakatan Harapan as he felt he owed a duty to the voters who expected change in the 14th general election (GE14).

Maszlee described his participation in PKR as an opportunity for him to further his cause in bringing about change and defending the people.

“While PKR’s popularity is not very encouraging at this time after the party’s defeat at the Melaka state election, I feel that I am compelled to act in bringing about change.

“This is the price of struggle as I did not join the party to profit myself and I do not want to be a political opportunist who jumped parties for government positions, rewards and status,” said Maszlee in his opening address in conjunction with the PKR’s Presidential Tour programme at Dewan JKKK Kampung Baru in Machap here today.

He also presented 500 new applications from Simpang Renggam residents to be PKR members.

Also present was PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was accompanied by senior national and state party leaders.

Maszlee, the former education minister in the previous PH-administration, hoped that by joining PKR, he could help bring about a new wave of political struggle for the country.

“I did not join a PKR to personally profit as I don’t want to be a political opportunist.

“I just want the best for the people and country, as well as championing the country’s education through a political platform,” he said.

Maszlee was previously an International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) academic who joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and won the Simpang Renggam parliamentary constituency in 2018.

He was also a Bersatu supreme council member and was appointed as education minister under the PH government, but resigned following several controversies.

Maszlee was later dropped from Bersatu in May last year following an internal conflict that erupted as a result of the party’s decision to leave PH culminating in the Sheraton Move.

He then became an Independent MP in November last year after serving several months with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang). – MalayMail