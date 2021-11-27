Nine MPI students certified for elderly care training

SIBU (Nov 26): Nine students of Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) received certificates of achievement for the ‘Elderly Care Assistant Training Programme’ recently.

MPI principal Hii King Kai congratulated the students for their achievements despite facing many obstacles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said their achievement showed that they had persevered in their learning, with the help from a team of dedicated trainers.

According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had reported that there were about one billion people aged 60 years and above last year.

He said that was equivalent to about 15 per cent of the world population – or one elderly person in every eight people.

He said WHO declared the decade 2020-2030 as the ‘Decade of Healthy Ageing’ to raise awareness of growing trends and provide a healthy and perfect environment for the elderly folk.

“The training of elderly care assistants will become increasingly important for the welfare of the society.

“I sincerely hope that you would continue to contribute to the aspirations of WHO and all of us by providing quality care to those in need,” said Hii.