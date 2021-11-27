In SOS to Transport Ministry, group says high airfare deters S’wakians from going home to vote

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Platform for Reform Sarawak Chapter has urged the federal government, in particular the Transport Ministry, to intervene in the pricey flight ticket issue in the spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

In a statement today, the organisation said the exorbitant flight ticket prices will make it almost impossible for Sarawakians to travel back to Sarawak to cast their votes next month.

The organisation also urged the airline companies to justify and clarify to members of the public the drastic spike in flight ticket prices, whether it is from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak, or Sabah to Sarawak.

Stressing that it was shocked at the price hike, the CSO Platform for Reform Sarawak Chapter urged the airline companies to be considerate and understand the burden and difficulties faced by Sarawakians who want to return to their home state for the state election on Dec 18.

“We call on the federal government, particularly Minister of Transport Datuk Wee Ka Siong, to intervene in keeping with the spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

“The Sarawak Disaster Management Control (SDMC) also needs to approve more flights to Sarawak. As a responsible family, the State and Federal Governments should urge airline companies to be more responsible and not to punish citizens who want to exercise their right to vote,” it said.

The CSO Platform for Reform Sarawak Chapter also said the Election Commission (EC) has not made any provisions for Sarawakians residing in other parts of Malaysia to vote as an absentee voter despite numerous calls by civil society and political parties.

It claimed there were no timelines given despite EC itself having set up a committee in 2019 to look into the reform of Absentee Voting.

“The right to vote is a constitutional and basic right of every citizen, and this time around, it feels as though our rights are being undermined,” it said.

On another matter, the CSO Platform for Reform Sarawak Chapter expressed hope that non-Sarawakians are allowed to come and monitor the 12th state election.

It pointed out that as part of a healthy and robust democracy, election monitors have been allowed to monitor the entire election process, and to ensure that the election candidates, political parties, or the public at large adhere to the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Through its statement sighted on the EC’s website, one of the eligibility requirements that the EC stated is that ‘only individuals residing in Sarawak’ are eligible to apply as election observers.

“This is unprecedented, and undemocratic to limit the election observers to only individuals with Sarawak residential address to apply as election observers under the EC,” it said.

As such, it called on the EC to immediately allow observers from Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia to apply, and participate actively in the election monitoring, in accordance Covid-19 safety measures, to ensure an election that is clean, free and fair.

The statement issued by CSO Platform for Reform Sarawak, was endorsed by 14 civil society organisations.

They include Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang, Undi Sarawak, SAVE Rivers, Terabai Kenyalang Heritage Association of Sarawak (TKHAS), Dayak Think Tank Association of Sarawak (DTTAS), Persatuan Anak Istimewa Sarawak (PERAIS), Keep Green Movement (KGM) – People, Associate, Development. Education for Penan Sarawak (PADE) and Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE).

Other CSOS endorsing the statement were Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) Sarawak, Purplelily Social Association Kuching, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) Sarawak, Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia, Negeri Sarawak, Sarawak Association for People Aspirations (SAPA) and Sarawak AIDS Concern Society (SACS).