PKR Sarawak’s Roland Engan will contest in Mulu

MIRI (Nov 27): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice chairman Roland Engan will contest in Mulu in the 12th state election.

According to PKR Baram deputy chairman Boyce Ngau when contacted today, Roland’s candidacy was finalised in a meeting last week.

“Keadilan Baram committee has agreed unanimously for Roland to contest in Mulu.

“The decision was made after much consideration, taking into account his chances of winning and his position in the state leadership should PKR be able to form the state government,” Boyce said.

Previously, PKR had three potential candidates for Mulu, namely Boyce, Roland and Professor Dr Son Radu.

However, Prof Dr Son Radu had since left the party to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Boyce also pointed out that Roland is a familiar face in Baram, having contested three times in two general elections as well as the last state election.

Roland first contested in the 13th General Election for Baram parliamentary seat against Barisan Nasional’s Anyi Ngau and independent candidate Patrick Sibat Sujang.

He lost the seat to Anyi, who won by a very slim majority of 194.

In the 11th state election, Roland stood again on the PKR ticket in Telang Usan in a straight fight against Barisan Nasional’s Dennis Ngau.

He also lost the seat to Dennis, who won with a razor-thin majority of 167.

In the 14th General Election in 2018, Roland was picked again by PKR to stand in Baram parliamentary seat against the incumbent Anyi.

Anyi retained the Baram seat for two consecutive terms with an improved majority of 1,990 against Roland.

In the 12th state election, Roland will be going up against incumbent Datuk Gerawat Gala (GPS), Dr Richard Iboh (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Professor Dr Son Radu (PSB).

Meanwhile, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) who is also eyeing the seat said it would only announce its decision next week.

In the last state election, the seat saw a four-cornered fight between GPS, PKR, DAP and Independent.