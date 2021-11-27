PKR S’wak: State DAP refused to negotiate seat allocation openly, transparently with us

KUCHING (Nov 27): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak appears to be on the verge of collapse with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak blasting the state Democratic Action Party (DAP) for its refusal to negotiate seat distribution for the coming polls.

In a statement dated yesterday, PKR Sarawak said that it had always tried to be magnanimous and practise the principle of ‘setiakawan’ (loyal friendship) amongst PH Sarawak.

“For many months, we tried to meet with DAP Sarawak’s top leadership to discuss the matter but were met by blank refusals.

“We had explained that owing to the departure of the former PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng from our party in February this year, any personal agreement made by him with DAP Sarawak was to be null and void as this was done independently without the knowledge and agreed consent from our PKR grassroots leaders in Sarawak,” it said.

PKR Sarawak said that they had identified a strong potential Dayak candidate for Kemena since early last year.

It added that the potential candidate had done extensive community outreach and welfare support throughout Kemena during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and enjoyed impressive grassroots support from the local Iban community.

Furthermore, PKR Sarawak said that Kemena was originally a PKR seat but was on loan to DAP in the 2016 election, which it went on to lose.

“With the strength of our present candidate, we therefore requested the return of our Kemena seat in order that we may contest in this Dayak-majority seat.

“We presented our candidate’s KPI and dossier to the PH Sarawak chairman (Chong Chieng Jen) but he refused to even read or acknowledge it. What was even more puzzling was that the PH Sarawak chairman refused to tell us who he had in mind as a DAP candidate in Kemena,” said PKR Sarawak.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, in a news conference yesterday announced John Bryan as the party’s candidate for Kemena this election.

According to PKR Sarawak, there has been no DAP-led grassroots outreach in Kemena for over three years.

“Similarly in the case of Senadin and Piasau, DAP Sarawak lost these seats to SUPP in the 2016 election. Their candidate who won in Pujut was subsequently disqualified due to dual citizenship issues. The seat of Pujut has therefore remained vacant throughout a three-year period.

“We requested DAP Sarawak discuss their candidates with PKR Sarawak in order to work on a winning formula together, but DAP Sarawak again refused to negotiate,” it lamented.

PKR Sarawak said two-term Miri MP Dr Michael Teo retained the parliamentary seat with strong majorities in Piasau, Senadin and Pujut in the 2018 general elections.

The party stressed that it had strong grassroots support from both the Chinese and Dayak communities in the three state seats.

“We have a multicultural line up in terms of our state leadership with leaders from the Orang Ulu, Iban, Kedayan and Chinese communities in Miri and neighbouring Sibuti.

“DAP Sarawak was offered a win-win formula whereby we would contest the two state seats and them, the single constituency. It was hoped that by providing a strong, united front with which to battle GPS, the coalition will thrive in the coming election,” it added.

PKR Sarawak reminded DAP Sarawak that consensus building must be done respectfully, openly and transparently.

It asserted that building a strong opposition in Sarawak that can affectively bring about reform and change was not just about dominating Chinese-majority seats in the towns.

“The opposition coalition in Sarawak needs to be effectively led by a team of multiracial leaders, with strong grassroots support, in order to reach out to the people of Sarawak’s rural heartland,” PKR Sarawak added.