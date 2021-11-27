Probe ordered on Semporna tour package price manipulation

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin called on the state Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s (MOTAC) enforcement team to carry out investigations into allegations of tour package price manipulation by unregistered tourist agents in Semporna.

Jafry said that it is a serious matter and wants the relevant quarters responsible to take immediate action before it becomes a huge problem to the tourism in the district.

He said this in a statement on Saturday in response to the report made by the Semporna Professional Divers Association (SPDA) recently claiming that many unregistered tourist agents are offering tour packages at a reduced price, some up to 50 per cent of what is the actual price.

This irresponsible action has caused registered tour operators to lose out because visitors will choose to use the unregistered agents because of the cheaper price.

“It is not only a loss to registered agents but also involves the safety of the tourists themselves as the unregistered agents do not have the skills specifically on what to do in the event of an emergency,” he stressed.

Jafry also reminded all registered travel agents to maintain the price of holiday packages and not take the opportunity to increase prices, especially at a time when domestic tourism is growing again.