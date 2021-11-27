Register with RoS to qualify for govt grants, arts NGOs advised

KUCHING (Nov 27): Arts activists in Sarawak who have yet to register their clubs or organisations with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) are encouraged to do so as to make them eligible to apply for grants from government agencies such as the Sarawak Arts Council (SAC).

In pointing this out, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said there had always been funds allocated for arts activists that could be applied via the SAC, or the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“One of the reasons why some arts organisations could not get any grant is because they are not registered with the RoS.

“This is the reason behind for today’s function, (where) the National Culture and Arts Department (JKKN) Sarawak has invited the RoS, so that there would be better understanding about the relevance of registering your associations or clubs (with the Ros),”he said in a press conference held after the closing ceremony of ‘Program Budi Kita: Sarawakku Sayang 2021’ at a hotel here yesterday, which also included a ‘Sarawak Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Meeting’.

Abdullah, however, also reminded the arts activists that being RoS-registered was not the ‘one and only requirement’ that would qualify an organisation to receive the grant.

“Always ensure that your clubs or associations remain relevant. Sometimes, there are some associations that become dormant, or the one where the organisational structure is not appropriate, which can cause the registration (with the RoS) to become null and void; thus, making it ineligible for the grant,” he said.

On another matter, Abdullah said the SAC would expand its wings to the rural areas, where the number of artistic talents, especially among the youths, was growing.

“There have been complaints about grants and other facilities being accessible only to arts clubs and associations in Kuching, but those in the rural areas are not considered.

“With the cooperation from the JKKN, the council should go to the rural areas and have dialogues with the people there, and do roadshows – just see what they have,” he said.

Moreover, Abdullah expressed hope that the telecommunication companies and also the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) could help in enhancing the telecommunication coverage as soon as possible, so that the youths in the rural areas could enjoy stable Internet connectivity.

“We have to work hard for this and of course, the JKKN has an important role to play. There are many good stories out there; Sarawak is the best place, as it is so colourful, and there’s a lot of potential for tourism.”

Meanwhile, SAC deputy chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan said the council hope to receive more allocation from the government under the national budget.

“We hope for it (allocation) to increase from the current RM1 million to the benchmark of RM6 million.

“For this year alone, the applications for the grants meant to fund arts activities have been overwhelming. We have received more than 100 applicants, which would amount to (allocation of) about RM6 million, but what we have at present is not sufficient,” he added.

Awang Putrayusrie also said arts activists could also apply grants directly from Motac, which had made available a number of funding segments such as the annual events grant that can be applied by NGOs for implementation of programmes involving arts, culture and tourism, as well as the Arts and Cultural Heritage Facilitation Fund to be launched next year.

“This is the opportunity for the associations and arts activists to apply for the grants meant to introduce Sarawak to the world,” he said.