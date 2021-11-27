Resolution to reform Sabah political system passed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah divisions which held their congress on Saturday unanimously passed the resolution for a Chief Minister to serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.

This reform of the political system, which limits the Chief Minister’s term of office to no more than two terms, allows the Chief Minister and all members of the State Government to focus on the state’s development agenda and the aspirations of the people, form an administrative institution that supports reform, implement good governance, instill good and transparent management as well as improving the effectiveness of the check and balance process.

This is in line with strengthening unity among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component members.

The resolution on the Chief Minister’s term in office was among the six resolutions proposed in the party’s annual conference in Sabah.

Other motions were supporting Bersatu President Tan Sri Tan Sri Mahiaddin Yassin and state Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s leadership at the federal and state levels as well as the aspirations and objectives outlined in the concept of Sabah Maju Jaya which include, building a united, peaceful, prosperous and prosperous state and society, optimizing state resources and revenue, stimulate economic recovery, improving the people’s economy and developing human capital.

The motion also fully supports all the efforts and initiatives that have been mobilized by the GRS component parties’ leadership to strengthen unity among themselves since the MoU was signed on January 9 this year.

Other motions include recommending that the Federal Government immediately fulfill all the interests and rights of the state as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This is in line with the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) pledge during the 16th state election which was to preserve and fight for the rights of the state based on MA63.

Another resolution was to hope that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will give special consideration to the state of Sabah, especially in aspects related to infrastructure development, education and housing for the people.

The Bersatu divisions that convened on Saturday were Kudat, Penampang, Papar, Kimanis, Tenom, Pensiangan, Ranau, Sandakan, Libaran, Batu Sapi and Tawau.