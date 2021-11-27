RM25 million for development of Kota Belud this year – CM

KOTA BELUD (Nov 27): The State and Federal Governments have allocated nearly RM25 million to implement development and basic amenities projects for the benefit of the people in the district this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said under the State 2021 Budget, RM17.07 million was allocated to the district office as part of the plans to

ensure objectives in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) could be achieved.

The Federal Government had channeled a further RM7.9 million to the district office.

“The Government will continue to implement various development programmes for the benefit of the people in the district,” he said at the opening of the Tamu Besar at Dewan Tun Said here on Saturday.

His speech was read by Usukan Assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Salleh Tun Said Keruak.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State Government also gave a special allocation of RM6.5 million this year for the upgrading works of the flood-prone Lebak

Moyoh roundabout area.

Lebak Moyoh roundabout is located right in the middle of the main route connecting the state capital to the northern parts of Sabah.

“The upgrading works is 64 per cent completed. I am sure once completed, road users traveling along the route will be more comfortable (as they no longer have to face flood whenever it rains),” he said.

The Chief Minister said through the Public Works Department (PWD), the government had approved the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway spanning 32.2 km across the district from Pituru to Rampayan.

Pituru is connected to Serusup in Tuaran via a 20.7 km long Pan Borneo Highway package that is expected to be implemented this December.

The government has also repaired and constructed 23 of the 47 dilipidated schools in Kota Belud, he said.

Hajiji said the government was also concerned with the plight of the local tourism entrepreneurs who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kota Belud has been a favourite tourist destination and among its main attractions is the community-based rural tourism in Kadamaian initiated by the Sabah Tourism Board in 2014.

“The government will always support and provide assistance so that the tourism sector will continue to move forward,” he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister congratulated Kota Belud District Office for launching the Kota Belud District Strategic Plan 2020-2030.

“The plan will be a guide for all development and infrastructure plannings to lift the socio-economic wellbeing of the people the district, which is in line with the SMJ aspirations,” he said.

In this respect, he hoped no one will be sidelined from the development plan and that it would be successfully implemented.