Rural tourism operators want grant continued

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Rural tourism players are hoping the Sabah New Deal (SND) grant would be continued next year as many still require financial support to improve their facilities.

They made known their hope to Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai during his visit to Kota Marudu and Pitas to check on the facility improvement status of tourism spots under the SND grant.

He said the special financial assistance had benefitted 500 tourist spot operators who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman, was confident that the state government would continue to emphasise on tourism, particularly rural tourism sector, in the 2022 state budget.

“I hope that when the Chief Minister presents the state budget on Dec 3, there will be similar grant.

“There are still many operators that need financial boost to improve and build basic facilities and they are hoping that the Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, will provide an allocation bigger than RM10 million,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, many rural tourism operators lost their source of revenue to maintain their facilities.

The state government stepped up and had allocated RM10 million under the SND to assist affected tourism players, with each recipient given RM20,000.

The grant distribution was coordinated by STB.

Although many had benefitted from the special grant, it was still not sufficient to cover the expenses used for facility improvement works.

Among the places in Kota Marudu and Pitas Joniston visited were Marudu Bay Homestay, D’Lutong Pantai Ria Tourism Centre, Sarangheayo-Sarayo Camping Ground in Kota Marudu Piniapat Hill and Walai Ondoton Pitas Homestay in Pitas.