Sarawak ICU bed utilisation rate rises slightly to 55.4 per cent

KUCHING (Nov 27): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose slightly to 55.4 per cent yesterday, compared to 49.6 per cent on Thursday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the sixth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 63.8 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the table with 79 per cent of ICU beds utilised followed by Penang (75.3 per cent), Terengganu (74.6 per cent),

Kelantan (73 per cent), Sabah (70.8 per cent), Perak (68.1 per cent) and Melaka (64.1 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate were Negeri Sembilan (57.9 per cent), Johor (47.7 per cent), Pahang (47.5 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent), Kedah (43.8 per cent) and Labuan (41.7 per cent).