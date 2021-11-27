Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 action plan to be finalised by end of 2021, says SS

KUCHING (Nov 27): The action plan and implementation for the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 will be finalised by the end of this year, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said that the PCDS 2030 launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was a step forward as well as a bold and innovative initiative for the state to achieve high income status by the year 2030.

He added that the 10-year initiative would encompass the state’s economic recovery strategies based on data and innovation.

“The commitment from the state’s civil service is crucial in ensuring the smooth implementation of the PCDS 2030 and support must be given to the state government, private sector and the people.

“I have always emphasised that community participation is one of the key pillars of PCDS 2030. That’s why in the strategy we emphasised on three things namely inclusivity, sustainable development and economic prosperity,” Jaul said in his speech during a celebration of the state civil service innovation month for the year 2021.

The event was organised by the Land and Survey Department Sarawak and also held in conjunction was the launch of the ‘Raikan Semarak Inovasi’ programme.

Jaul said that quality innovation in the state civil service must be backed with concrete actions and not merely remain as a rhetoric of a government agency, due to the existing gap in service delivery between the urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Jaul congratulated the Land and Survey Department for successfully organising the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Award (SCSICA) 2021 on Oct 14.

He said that the ‘Sassoku Tech’ team from the department’s Kuching divisional office had been awarded the Sarawak Chief Minister Innovation Award 2021 and ‘Lands Tahai Q Hybrid Ta’rom’ from the Limbang divisional office working together with the Limbang Public Works Department (JKR) was awarded the SCSICA Hybrid Innovation Award 2021.

A total of 12 Innovation and Creative Teams from the Land and Survey Department made it to the finale of SCSICA 2021 and six of the teams also virtually partipated in the International Convention on Quality Control Circle (ICQCC) 2021 in Hyderabad, India.

In addition, Jaul said that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Land and Survey Department and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia was to set up a joint satellite laboratory and research collaboration on land management.

The memorandum comprises land cover and topographic map updating in Industrial Revolution 4.0; monitoring urban user’s mobility and movement pattern using big data and artificial intelligence; innovation in light detection mapping and ranging, and 5G applications in real estate.