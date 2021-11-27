Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project: Works Ministry’s clarification raises more questions, says Sepanggar MP

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Azis Jamman is not satisfied with the federal Works Ministry’s clarification with regards to the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project awarded to Samling Resources Sdn Bhd.

Azis in a statement on Saturday opined that the clarification by the ministry with regards to the SSLR project being awarded to Samling Resources Sdn Bhd through direct negotiations had in fact raised more questions.

“Why Samling? Why was the RM1.13 billion mega project awarded via direct negotiations to only one company? Are there no other companies in Sarawak that are qualified and can offer more competitive prices to implement the project?” asked Azis.

Azis also claimed that there was a conflict regarding project award date, adding: “In the Minister’s Facebook Post on October 30, 2021, the project site was given to Samling on August 9, 2021. However the media statement issued (by the Works ministry) yesterday mentioned that the project was given in September 2021.

“Is it really the government’s practice to give the project site in advance and then award the project a month later to Samling?” he queried.

Azis also questioned the motive of the ministry when it mentioned in a statement that the project was approved by two former Prime Ministers, when it was approved in September 2021 during the new government led by the Prime Minister from the Umno party.

“It is not that the government can cancel project(s) through direct negotiations approved by two former Prime Ministers if there are doubts about the decision made,” he stressed.

Azis also asked about the eligibility of Samling Resources Sdn Bhd and pointed out that the ministry mentioned that Samling was given the RM1.13 billion project because of its ability, work experience and ease in logistics management.

“In just two months of being awarded the project Samling had given it to another company to implement. Is this the ministry’s interpretation and evaluation of the capability of a company that is eligible to be awarded projects through direct negotiations?” Azis asked.

He also opined that the Works Ministry in its statement on Friday did not deny that Sabah is an anak tiri (step child) as not a single project that required to be implemented immediately during the emergency period and throughout 2021 was carried out.

He claimed that 11 states and one project in Thailand have benefited from direct negotiation projects adding “Sabah 0 projects amounting to 0 ringgit”.

“As the ministry overseeing the direct negotiation of physical projects, the Works Ministry does not deny that none of the immediate physical projects involving the Ministry of Health were implemented during the Emergency which was declared to combat Covid-19.

“The Works Ministry does not deny direct negotiation projects amounting to RM 4.4 billion or 56 per cent of the RM7.75 billion have been and will be implemented SST this year.

“I also urge the finance ministry to investigate whether or not there was insider trading on Kimlun shares before, during and after the company’s announcement regarding the acquisition of the SSLR project from Samling Resources Sdn Bhd on November 17, 2021,” said Azis.