Social media influencer Fadhill to contest as independent in Dudong

SIBU (Nov 27): Independent candidate Fadhill Mohamad Isa has announced that he will be contesting for the Dudong constituency in the coming 12th Sarawak election.

The 37-year-old Sibu-born said he wants to contest in order to make a difference, in particular helping the younger generation.

Fadhill, a social media influencer, said his manifesto is making Dudong great by empowering the local economy through e-commerce.

“This is my first time (taking part in an election). I don’t know but I feel that there is a calling (for me) to try to make a difference (for the people), basically more towards how I can help the younger generation.

“With my skill sets, I want to help. For those young Sarawakians finding it hard to land a job, I feel there is no point working for someone.

“My view is that if they can make their own money and (carve) their own career, all they need is someone to guide them,” he told The Borneo Post this evening.

Asked about his chances in the election, he said he was unsure but would do his level best.

As Dudong is a mixed seat, comprising 52 per cent Chinese and 48 per cent Bumiputera, Fadhill said he may be able to convince the Bumiputera community.

“But the idea to contest is to exercise our right. Anyone can contest as this is their democratic rights and there is nothing wrong with it.

“I feel that I can do something beneficial for the people. Otherwise, I would not have decided to contest. I want to make a difference and I think I can.

“I think I can bring about benefits to the party, if GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) is willing to put me there. (But) Of course, ‘susah lah’ (difficult) because of other components (parties fielding their candidates).

“So, I have to contest under an independent ticket,” he said.

On campaigning, with the imposition of the standard operating procedure (SOP), he believed candidates would take to social media to get their message across.

“So, when people need to use social media, I have an advantage there. I can campaign through social media,” he said, adding that he has been involved in the social media business since 2018.

On this, he claimed to have about 1 million followers on his Youtube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, which hopefully could swing to his advantage.

Towards this end, Fadhill Mohamad said he would accept defeat but not to the extent of losing his deposit.

“I just want to make sure that whoever is participating in this election will not take things lightly as there will be young people contesting against them,” he said.

Asked about his logo, the Sibu lad said he would need to check out on the requirements before designing it.

That aside, Fadhill Mohamad, married to a Peninsula-lady, travelled around a lot, but over the past few months he had spent most of his time in Sarawak, as his family are in Sibujaya.

Meanwhile, the hotly contested Dudong seat will see a multi-cornered fight in this coming 12th state election.

Already in the fray are Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Josephine Lau Kiew Peng, but Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has made known its intention of contesting – fielding secretary-general, Julius Enchana.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak had not discounted working with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the upcoming state election, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

As such, he had said the party had not announced its candidates for Bawang Assan and Dudong.

At the opposite side of the political divide, GPS and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) potential candidate, Wong Ching Yong, has been actively moving around the constituency.

Adding to the excitement, rumours were also rife that the Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was eyeing the Dudong seat as he has been actively moving around on the ground.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, however, had remained coy on whether he would contest in the Dudong constituency for GPS during the 12th Sarawak election.

During the last state election, direct BN candidate for Dudong, Datuk Tiong Thai King won by a majority of 2,146 votes.

For the record, there are five state constituencies in Sibu – Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) holds Bawang Assan and Dudong seats, while Nangka comes under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and Democratic Action Party (DAP) holds Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats.