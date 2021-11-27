SUPP branch leaders in Miri geared up for upcoming polls

MIRI (Nov 26): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branch leaders in Miri are all geared up for the 12th state election.

Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Datuk Sebastian Ting and Miri Mayor Adam Yii, who are the respective chairmen of SUPP Senadin, SUPP Piasau and SUPP Pujut branches, were seen purchasing the nomination forms together yesterday.

“The SUPP is all geared up and ready to contest in Senadin, Piasau and Pujut.

“The leaders from SUPP Miri has proven their credibility and fulfillment of promises in the past years and have done their very best in serving, helping and listening to all the ‘rakyat’ (people) in Miri regardless of backgrounds,” said SUPP in a statement, adding that there was still a lot more to be done.

“Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Datuk Sebastian Ting and Mayor Adam Yii are working together towards building a greater and better Miri for everyone.

“Creating jobs and business opportunity, improving the quality of lifestyle for all Mirians, as well as promoting Miri as the educational and tourism hub are among their aims,” said the statement.