Uggah denies S’wak gov’t manipulating Covid numbers for election

KUCHING (Nov 27): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has denied claims in social media that the Sarawak government has been manipulating the daily Covid-19 positive case figures which are now on the downward trend, to allow for the state election to be carried out.

“The figures are reported daily by the Ministry of Health (MOH). The state government has no hand in this.

“Some netizens are accusing the government of manipulation to justify its decision for the 12th Sarawak election to be held soon,” he said when officiating at the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at the Kampung Long Bemang community hall in Baram today.

Also there were Baram MP Anyie Ngau, Telang Usan incumbent Dennis Ngau and Sarawak Agriculture Department director Dr Alvin Chai.

Uggah stressed that Sarawak’s R-nought (R0) or infectivity rate was at 0.87 on Friday (Nov 26), which was the lowest in the country.

“The admission at our hospitals for serious Covid-19 cases is also still low. As far as positive cases are concerned, the MOH has reported 137 cases today compared to 144 yesterday,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sarawak had reported 239 cases, 192 on Wednesday and 171 on Thursday.

Uggah attributed the downtrend trend to the state’s vaccination programme where 90.5 per cent of its eligible people had received double doses, constituting about 75.5 per cent of the state population.

He also pointed out some 634,684 people had been given the booster dose to date.

“The state government is right in calling for the election now. We have feared for the emergence of future new variants besides the monsoon season that is expected from January to February next year if we wait to hold the election until next year.

“Coincidentally, yesterday MOH had reported the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant the B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant) where 77 cases had been reported in South Africa, four in Botswana and two in Hong Kong,” he said.

It is reported the Omicron variant has 32 protein spike mutations, twice that of the Delta Variant.

Scientists worldwide were still trying to find out if the latest variant is more contagious than the Delta variant and whether it would lead to severe illness. The vaccine’s efficacy towards the latest variant was also undetermined.

Meanwhile Uggah, who is the former chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advised everyone to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the election.

“We must protect ourselves in order to protect our loved ones and all Sarawakians,” he said.

On the AgriCOP, Uggah said it was the state government’s initiative to transform the agriculture sector.

“We want the sector to be a modern one leveraging technologies for superior quality and volume to help us become an exporting nation by 2030,” he said.

Uggah also advised farmers to diversify their activities and not to rely on just oil palm.