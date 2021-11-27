Upko is my family and my home – Ewon

PENAMPANG (Nov 27): Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick said that he would rather remain as an effective opposition member than a yes man.

“Several days ago, a lawmaker from Sabah had said that there is no point for an elected representative to be in the opposition block because doing so will not bring any development to one’s constituency.

“I disagree with the statement!” he said in his speech during Upko’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held here at Dewan Pusat Kebudayaan Sabah on Saturday.

“The government is responsible for development. The elected representative is the one responsible in ensuring that the (allocated) development will be managed efficiently and this includes opposition areas,” he said.

Ewon said that there is no point for an elected representative to be in the government block if the government is unable to attend to the needs of the people.

He said that there are even MPs who have served as ministers for decades but their constituencies are still one of the poorest in the country.

Ewon, who is Upko vice president, vowed that he will not betray the party despite receiving ‘calls’ from the government block.

“Upko is my family and my home,” he said.