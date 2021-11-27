Upko still willing to work with Warisan – Madius



PENAMPANG (Nov 27): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) is still willing to work with Warisan despite rumours of infighting between the opposition parties in Sabah.

Although Upko is now a component of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, its president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said that the party is still a part of the opposition.

“However, we are in the opposition. And in the opposition, there would surely be some form of cooperation.

“For instance, in the State Legislative Assembly, the opposition leader is Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who is the president of Warisan,” he told reporters when met during Upko’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held here at Dewan Pusat Kebudayaan Sabah on Saturday.

“We accept and support him as the leader of the opposition,” he stressed, adding that Upko will not cut ties with Warisan just because they are not under the same coalition.

When asked whether Upko will be contesting more seats in the next general election, Madius said that the matter had not been decided yet.

He also did not confirm whether he would be defending his Tuaran parliamentary constituency in the next election.

Of late, there seemed to be some sort of tension between Warisan and PH leaders.

Warisan had previously criticised PH for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.