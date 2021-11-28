40 longhouse chiefs want Sikie renominated as GPS’ candidate for Kakus

BINTULU (Nov 28): Kakus incumbent Datuk John Sikie Tayai has received a strong backing from about 40 longhouse chiefs in Kakus area under the Mukah district administration to be renominated as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for the Kakus seat in the 12th Sarawak election.

According to Tuai Rumah Chuat Glong, they unanimously agreed to give a strong support for Sikie to defend his seat.

Chuat said Sikie is still the most eligible representative for the people in the area as he has worked hard and is always available for his constituents whenever his service is needed.

“He is also a leader who always listens to the problems of the people. We do not agree if Datuk John (Sikie) is replaced with another candidate, because he is so active in carrying out his duties,” Chuat said during their meeting at Rh Luni anak Jugah, Bukit Dinding, Selangau yesterday.

He pointed out that various developments and changes have been brought to the Bawan Polling District Administration (PDM), especially in the last 10 years, which included basic amenities such as water supply, electricity and roads and driveways to the junction and to the longhouses.

He said just within a year, the Bawan PDM area has received the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects worth not less than RM1.5 million.

Besides that, he said Sikie also provided a lot of training and allocation to the farmers in Kakus.

Chuat thus called on all voters in the Kakus constituency to vote for Sikie in the coming state election if he is renominated to defend the seat in the coming state election.