408 cases, new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Sabah recorded 408 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Nov 28), over 98 per cent of which fell under Category 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 88 cases.

He said Lautan Biru Pantai Cluster contributed 12 new cases while 10 cases involved detainees.

Thirteen districts saw a decrease, including Kota Belud (-15) and Beaufort (-10) that registered two-digit decline. Meanwhile, 11 districts experienced an increase, including Tuaran (+12), whereas Semporna, Kunak and Nabawan recorded zero new cases.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 98 per cent of the 408 cases in Sabah fell under Category 1 and 2, which only required treatment and monitoring at home or at Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC). No patient was in Category 3, one in Category 4 and two in Category 5. Five patients were still being assessed by the State Health Department.

On another note, he stressed that Labuan being declared as red zone was a reminder to the people in Sabah that the infection trend could change in the blink of an eye due to non-compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the soaring high Covid-19 cases would hinder and slow down the return to an almost normal daily life as before.

“Various measures and controls will have to be implemented to control and reduce the growing infections.

“Our attitude decides the extent and how soon we could return to normal life.”