Abang Aditajaya and two other ex-PSB members to contest as independent

SIBU (Nov 28): Three former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members will contest as independent candidates in the 12th state election.

They are Dato Sri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi, who will contest in Kuala Rajang; Khairul Ahmat in Demak Laut; and Mohd Adnan Julkeppli in Semop.

Abang Aditajaya, 43, together with Khairul (36) and Mohd Adnan (30) launched their election machinery here today.

All three are businessmen.

“Our aim is to bring transformation to Kuala Rajang, Semop and Demak Laut.

“For example, in Kuala Rajang, it needs a golden touch to transform not just the aspect of physical development but also economy and education,” Abang Aditajaya told a press conference following the launching of their election machinery.

Abang Aditajaya and Khairul left PSB recently claiming they were forced to sign an agreement with a money lending company to fund their election campaign.

However, PSB refuted Abang Aditajaya’s claims, saying that they questioned his motive for doing so.

At the same event, Abang Aditajaya also announced the formation of a new party called Barisan Rakyat (BR) as part of their preparation for the 15th general election.

He said BR would be a new political platform for Sarawakians to fight for their rights.

Matters related to official registration of the party with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) will be done after the state election is concluded, he said.

He added they have prepared the list of protem committee and party constitution.

“Some of those who have voiced their interest to join BR are former leaders who left Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), PSB and also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“There is one MP who will join us,” he said, although he refused to name the MP.

“We are inviting any Sarawakians interested to join the party. We believe the existence of BR will make the political scenario in Sarawak merrier,” he added.