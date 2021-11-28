Abd Karim: GPS election machinery launch to be held in compliance with SOPs

KUCHING (Nov 28): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that he will be present at the launch of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) election machinery tonight.

According to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Youth and Sports Minister, GPS leaders will be among those expected at the launch to be held at the PBB headquarters here at 8pm.

He assured that the launch will be carried out in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities.

“Yes, I will be attending (the GPS election machinery launch). It (the event) will be attended by GPS leaders but will comply with SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) SOPs,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Asked what to expect at the launch, the Asajaya incumbent said: “Just like any state or parliamentary election, parties contesting will launch their election machinery to build up the mood, solidarity and support.”

Earlier today, the Chief Minister’s Office, in a brief media invitation via WhatsApp, announced that GPS will launch its machinery later tonight.

GPS chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be launching the coalition’s machinery for the 12th state election, which polling is slated for Dec 18.

GPS has four component parties namely PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Top leaders of these parties are expected at the event tonight.

The nomination date for this coming election is fixed for Dec 6, and GPS has previously announced that it will unveil its candidates come Dec 4.