Abg Jo: Bersatu, BN’s decision to stay out of Sarawak election shows good spirit, understanding

BINTULU (Nov 28): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has lauded both leaders in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for staying out of the 12th state election.

“I would like to thank Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who announced that Bersatu will not join this election and that we and the federal government are partners.

“The same thing goes for the announcement of Tan Sri Annuar Musa, where Barisan Nasional will not field their candidates in this coming election,” he said.

Abang Johari said that this showed good spirit among GPS, PN and BN since Sarawak also has its own representatives in the federal government.

“I thank both Barisan Nasional and Bersatu. I am confident that they understand Sarawak politics — let Sarawakians determine what happens in Sarawak and we can become partners in Malaysia and develop the country,” the Chief Minister told a press conference after his working visit to Sungai Asap, Belaga today.

Abang Johari recently said that GPS will be contesting all 82 seats in the state election.

When asked about Pakatan Harapan’s decision to use the respective logos of the component parties in the coming election, Abang Johari said that it was their own business and he had no comment.

Meanwhile, when speaking at the leaders-with-the-people session at Lamin Adet Bangen Kimet, Uma Baha BRS earlier, he announced that Kennedy Chukpai Ugon will be defending his Murum seat in the upcoming polls.

When asked about GPS candidates for Baleh and Belaga, Abang Johari said that he would announce it at a later date.

However, earlier in his speech, he said that Belaga incumbent Datuk Liwan Lagang might be defending the seat as well.

“We have a longterm plan for Belaga and Sungai Asap — as it is close to Bakun, we know that Bakun in the longterm can be developed as a tourist destination,” he said.

He added that under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the state government through the Upper Rajang Development Agency has identified a few potential locations that can be turned into tourist attractions.

“This is a longterm development plan which will bring spillover (development) to Belaga and Sungai Asap. Although it will take a long time, it is part of the post Covid-19 recovery and our strategy until 2031,” said Abang Johari.

He stressed that what was important now was for the state government to develop the infrastructure and connectivity in the rural areas.