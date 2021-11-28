Abg Jo to launch GPS election machinery in Kuching tonight

KUCHING (Nov 28): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is expected to launch its election machinery at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here at 8pm today.

Its chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be launching the coalition’s machinery for the 12th state election, which polling is slated for Dec 18.

Among those expected at the launch are top leaders of GPS parties namely PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The nomination date for this coming election is fixed for Dec 6, and GPS has previously announced that it will make known its candidates on Dec 4.