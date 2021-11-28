Affordable housing doable with partnership between govt, private developers, says assistant minister

MIRI (Nov 28): Developing and building affordable homes is doable with partnership between the government and private housing developers, said Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said that this partnership would allow first-time buyers to own a home, and affordable housing has been one of the most important issues that concern the people due to drastic rising property prices in recent years.

“Hence, we are looking at affordable homes not only for the B40 groups — we have to take into account the M40 group where some have yet to be able to own a house.

“In Miri, if you’ve noticed, there are a lot of upcoming projects offering prices at RM300,000 and below which I am sure many are hoping to get a place of their own,” Ting told reporters in an interview after officiating the Traditional Quilts Contest at the Miri Friendship Association Centre today.

The Piasau incumbent said that similarly, he was looking at continuing his efforts to reduce squatters in Miri.

“I have been working towards this direction (since elected in 2016) with several squatters resettling in places like Tudan Desaras and I will continue my work if I am elected again,” he said.

The quilt contest, which saw participation by a majority of the association’s members, is aimed at introducing the history behind traditional quilts and its family values.

Association chairman Yeo Cheng Ping said that traditional quilts, or patchwork quilts, in Chinese community depict the love of the elderly to younger members in the family.

“In the old days, parents or grandparents will visit their neighbourhood, acquire pieces of cloth from different families and these pieces of cloth will be sewn together into a huge blanket.

“These pieces of cloth are a form of blessing to the young child, keeping them safe. Today, when we have an abundance of things in our lives, these patchwork quilts become more of an art that people enjoy working on,” Yong said.

Also present were Kapitan Betty Pong and the association’s chairman Lee Nyuk Sang.