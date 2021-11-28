Annuar: Seven telco towers to be built in Tanjung Manis

KUCHING (Nov 28): Seven telecommunication towers will be built in Tanjung Manis as a strategic ‘central gateway’ in the central region of Sarawak.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said there were about 600 telecommunication towers in Sarawak, and he hoped the local community would witness a lifestyle’s transformation with new or upgraded communication towers.

“Sarawak is a prioritised state in the National Digital Network Plan because the state is strategically located and we aspire for Sarawak to be the earliest state to benefit from the plan with an eco-friendly electric generation system in place to improve the communication sector,” said Annuar.

He said this when attending a ‘Sembang Warung’ programme organised by the state Information Department at Tanjung Manis Terminal yesterday.

Annuar also said Sarawak was the first in the country to implement the World Out Connectivity Programme costing RM3 billion to improve services for the people considering the state’s huge landmass and sparse population.

“We hope the internet connectivity in Tanjung Manis and Sarawak as a whole will be further improved because Tanjung Manis is a focused-area with activities related to sea transportation, economic development and a tourism destination. The Multimedia and Communication Commission will not fail this, he said.

Earlier, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh told Annuar there was a plan to upgrade the 3G connectivity in Tanjung Manis to 5G in the foreseeable future.