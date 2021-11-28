Bersatu’s decision to stay out of Sarawak polls shows respect to GPS leadership

KUCHING (Nov 28): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) decision to stay out of the Sarawak state election shows respect to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership as they were once in the same boat, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit.

He said that as Bersatu is part of the federal government in Malaysia, it is a friend of United Malays National Organisation (Umno).

He added that Bersatu’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also did once say that Bersatu would one day replace Umno.

“Also, please remember that the late (former Chief Minister Pehin Sri) Adenan (Satem) once said: ‘Umno no need to come to Sarawak because we already have Umno (referring to Parti Bersatu Bumiputera) here as Umno Sarawak’,” said Abun when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Parti Amanah Sarawak deputy chairman Hud Andri Zulkarnaen also agreed that Bersatu’s move was seen as showing respect to GPS.

“GPS had previously recommended that Bersatu and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) not put any candidates for the Sarawak state election on the spirit of cooperation with the Perikan Nasional (PN) government.

“However, for me, I think Bersatu’s move to set up in Sarawak is ‘sia-sia’ (a wasted effort),” he said when contacted today.

He said that Bersatu should follow in PAS’ footsteps to contest in the Sarawak elections as they did in the Melaka state election where they faced Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

He added that Bersatu not contesting in Sarawak could be seen as the party not having political will and subsequently not be able to grow in Sarawak’s political environment.

PBB veteran Dato Peter Minos lauded Bersatu’s decision as wise, saying that this would allow GPS to take over Bersatu’s Ali Biju’s seat which was won under PKR in 2016.

“It appears that friendly federal government parties in Bersatu and Umno will not disturb GPS but the same cannot be said of PAS.

“PAS has tried many times in past elections but got zero seats in Sarawak, with the candidates often losing their deposits. Sarawakians, it seems, have no love for PAS,” he said.

He pointed out that Peninsular-based political parties and their cronies have no business in Sarawak and it would better if they sort out things in the Peninsular, which at the moment are “not too good” in many aspects.

“Sarawak’s own leaders and political parties do genuinely know fellow Sarawakians — from their needs and aspirations, wishes and wants, fears and concerns, and so on. Just like Johorean leaders know Johor and Kelantanese leaders know Kelantan.

“Sarawak leaders have the natural ability in maintaining the culture of racial and religious harmony and understanding in Sarawak. This is not quite so in the Peninsular. We all know this.

“Peninsular-based parties already in Sarawak like DAP and PKR do not even show basic courtesy and respect to each other and this is one thing that puts off Sarawakians. Their political ways and cultures are so very different from that of Sarawak — we do not want a part of this,” Minos said.

Meanwhile, PAS Sarawak leadership when contacted said that the decision on the matter was still at the last discussion stage and it would be decided upon after a meeting tonight.