Campaign helps fashion entrepreneur to expand

KOTA BELUD (Nov 28): The high demand for ready-to-wear (RTW) clothing with Sabah ethnic motifs has prompted local fashion brand The Ars ‘V’ Couture to capitalise on the opportunity and further expand the potential of her products to a wider market.

Its founder, Vinnie Nursyahirah Abdullah, 44, said this included marketing her brand of clothing, which she started in 2017, to hypermarkets to further promote her line of fashion clothing, which is has a unique and exclusive elements of Sabah’s traditional and ethnic motifs.

She said “The Ar ‘V’ Couture had been promoting men and women’s clothings, like shirts, blouses and ‘baru kurung’ (traditional Malay women’s wear) with prints of local motifs from the various ethnic groups in the state.

This lady entrepreneur, who is of the Rungus ethnic, is optimistic that her brand is able to compete with other clothing brands in the market because her clothing line bears the special touch and quality, comfortable and easy to wear.

“Another factor is the government’s commitment to help promote local products through the Buy Malaysian Product Campaign (KBBM).

“It has been our aim to promote the uniqueness of the Sabah ethnic motifs in our fashion with more modern and contemporary designs using the digital printing technique so that every garment that we produced is comfortable to wear.

“For the past four years, the brand has managed to develop a client base that is very supportive of our brand and I am very grateful for their support.

“We will continue to work by maintaining this concept and intend to further expand the business,” she said she said when met at her boutique here.

When she first started, Vinnie Nursyahirah, admitted that it was difficult to convince the people to buy her brand of products, but the government’s campaign in promoting local products helped to boost her products and enabled her to expand her business.

“Apart from participating in contemporary fashion design competition with elements of Sabah’s traditional ethnicity, I also participated in expos and exhibitions and they helped a lot, not only for fashion entrepreneurs, but also other entrepreneurs who are just starting their business.

“One of the exhibitions we participated was the one organised by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry in 2019. The response was encouraging, our sales increased and our brand name became more popular.

“Thanks to the government for continuing to empower the KBBM,” she said adding that a social media platform should be created where selected local products can be featured daily or on weekly basis.

This is to provide free online advertising and promotion space to new entrepreneurs to promote their brand or products, as well as to help existing entrepreneurs who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

According to her, the opportunities given by the government for local entrepreneurs to advertise and promote their brands and products, through programmes like KBBM, help in building the public confidence in local brands and products, which in turn helps boost the income of local entrepreneurs.

She also suggested that a special KBBM programme slot be introduced on selected television stations for local entrepreneurs to directly market their products.

KBBM was launched to increase consumer confidence in local product towards restoring the country’s economy which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. – Bernama