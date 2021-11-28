Compulsory on-arrival Covid-19 test for travellers arriving in S’pore via land VTL from Nov 29

SINGAPORE (Nov 28): All travellers arriving in Singapore from Malaysia via the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will be required to undertake an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) upon arrival, said the republic’s Ministry of Trade And Industry (MTI) today.

“This will take effect from Nov 29, 8am, starting with the first land VTL travellers arriving in Singapore,” it said in a statement issued here.

The ministry said this is in view of recent reports of a potentially more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus, the B.1.1.529.

“The on-arrival ART will allow us to reduce the risks of spread of B.1.1.529 to Singapore, and enable us to progressively expand the land VTL in a safe and calibrated manner,” it said.

The on-arrival ART for travellers arriving in Singapore via the land VTL will be administered at the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange and Queen Street Terminal, said MTI, adding that travellers will be required to make an e-payment for the ART at the testing centre directly.

Singapore and Malaysia are launching the land VTL across the Causeway from Nov 29, 2021, to further restore the connectivity between the two countries.

The ministry reminded all travellers to purchase their bus tickets and ensure that they have the necessary documents ready before they board the designated VTL buses.

For more information on the land VTL between Singapore and Malaysia, please visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl-land/overview. – Bernama