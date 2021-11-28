Covid-19: 96.83 pct of Sarawak’s 158 new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Nov 28): 96.83 per cent of the 158 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that 54 cases were in Category 1 while 99 were in Category 2.

“There are three cases in Category 3 (pneumonia) and two in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” the committee said in its daily update statement.

The cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak now stands at 250,524.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching recorded 42 cases followed by 19 cases in Sibu and Miri respectively, 15 in Serian and 10 in Bintulu.

Thirteen districts recorded single-digit cases, namely Limbang and Kanowit (9); Lundu (7); Samarahan and Simunjan (6); Betong and Sarikei (4); Lawas and Dalat (2); and one each in Bau, Kabong, Matu and Tebedu.

No Covid-19 fatalities were recorded, said SDMC.

The committee said that no new Covid-19 clusters were detected but four clusters remain active, namely the Putai 2 Cluster in Bukit Mabong, Ensurai Cluster in Limbang, Jalan Sultan Tengah Rampangi Cluster in Kuching and Jalan Ong Tiang Swee Cluster in Kuching.