Covid-19: Sarawak bans entry from seven countries including South Africa

KUCHING (Nov 28): Foreigners with a travel history to seven countries including South Africa in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The other countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The committee said that this was in light of the emergence of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

However, it said that Malaysians and permanent resident pass holders returning to Malaysia from the seven countries are allowed to enter Sarawak and are subjected to strict entry requirements from the committee.

SDMC added that these orders are effective immediately.

“Those entering Sarawak are required to apply for entry via EnterSarawak system and they have to undergo 14-day quarantine at a designated quarantine station at the first point of entry to Malaysia regardless of vaccination status.

“Home quarantine is not allowed and transiting to other destinations is not allowed until they have completed their quarantine period.

“They should also have a negative result for the rT-PCR swab test on the 12th day of quarantine before they are released,” SDMC said in its daily update statement today.

It added that travellers from abroad must report their travel history to airport personnel and failure to do so may result in legal action being taken.

Following the emergence of the Omicron strain, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is constantly monitoring reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as other countries on the variant.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Nov 27 said that continuous tracking of developments would help the ministry impose travel restrictions on any country if necessary.

He said that although Malaysia has yet to record any Omicron cases, if MoH’s risk assessment shows that a country’s risk has increased then the ministry will put the country on a red list and restrictions might be imposed.

Previously, Khairy announced that Malaysians have been banned from travelling to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe following the emergence of the new strain.

He said that it was the government’s efforts to enhance border prevention and control measures, including for travellers arriving at the country’s entry points, which took effect yesterday.

He added that three countries have reported Omicron-related cases so far, namely South Africa with 77 cases, four in Botswana and two in Hong Kong.