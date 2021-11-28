CovidNow: 96.1 pct of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): A total of 22,504,497 individuals or 96.1 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.4 per cent or 23,044,851 individuals of the adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescents aged between 12 and 17, 88.2 per cent or 2,776,260 individuals have been given at least one dose of the vaccine, while 84.7 per cent or 2,664,877 individuals completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

Yesterday, a total of 54,526 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 4,737 doses as second dose, 2,522 doses to first dose recipients and 47,267 doses as booster dose, bringing to a total of 53,185,334 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Pro0gramme.

As for the booster dose, a total of 2,194,849 doses have been dispensed. – Bernama