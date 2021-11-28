DAP Miri Action Unit continues sanitisation work for people’s safety

MIRI (Nov 28): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Miri Action Unit’s sanitisation work will continue during the state election campaigning period as well as after the state election.

DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said that the voluntary work is being carried out for the safety and health of the people, especially during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even though (we are) busy with the election campaign, we will still carry out our sanitisation work for the good of the people in Miri.

“From Dec 6 to 18, even during the election campaigning period, DAP Miri Action Unit will continue to carry out sanitisation work if there is a request.

“We will find time to help — after Dec 18, if there is a Covid-19 outbreak within our community, we will continue to play our part through this voluntary sanitisation work,” Ling told reporters after carrying out sanitisation work with the unit at the Che Sing Khor Moral Uplifting Society, Jalan Jee Foh here today.

On the unit, Ling said that it was set up to provide voluntary work when needed especially during natural disasters such as floods or fires.

The unit was set up on Oct 11 this year and the team has carried out sanitisation works at over 70 premises, including private houses and places of worship, with an average of two places a day.

Many members of the public have expressed their thanks to DAP for offering the sanitisation works for free. In view of that, the party relies on public donation to purchase sanitisation equipment and sanitisers.

“At the moment, our priority is to fight Covid-19. I’m thankful to all donors, supporters as well as all Mirians who put their trust in them,” he said.

Ling, who is also DAP Pujut candidate, said he is satisfied and happy to be able to provide a safe environment during this difficult time of pandemic.

He said with collaboration with the unit, it can at least lessen the cost of the sanitisation work especially for Covid-19 patients who undergo quarantine at home.

“My personal opinion is that the government does not provide a mechanism for the people to apply for such sanitisation work.

“There is no channel for the people and they have to rely on private sanitisation service, which many cannot afford. By giving this service for free, we play our part in making the people feel safer,” he said.

According to Ling, the curent Covid-19 situation is actually not suitable and safe to hold the state election, especially with a new variant of the virus (Omicron) detected.

“Voters can make the comparison, who value the people’s life more. The rakyat can see this and make their own comparison,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sanitisation work today was led by DAP Youth Chief and candidate for Piasau, Peter Hee with help from party member Alan Sia.

Also present was DAP Long Lama chairman and DAP candidate for Senadin, Marcus Hugo.