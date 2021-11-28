DAP tells PKR to honour PH seats allocation agreement signed Jan 2

KUCHING (Nov 28): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has told Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak to focus on the 47 seats it was allocated in an agreement among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties negotiated earlier this year.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is PH Sarawak chief, said PKR Sarawak should not waste time and energy grabbing seats but focus on winning the 47 seats it is going to contest this polls DAP had given up some seats to PKR Sarawak in an agreement signed on Jan 2 this year..

He said even though the agreement was signed by then PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng, who later quit the party, the change of one office bearer does not affect the validity of the document.

“Before all three parties (PKR Sarawak, DAP Sarawak and Parti Amanah Negara Sarawak) signed the agreement on seat allocation on Jan 2 this year, there were many rounds of negotiations with not only Larry Sng but together with few other state committee members of PKR, Joshua Jabeng, Abang Zul were regular attendees in the negotiations.

“On that day, Larry Sng was signing on behalf of the PKR state committee, many of whom were also present. That was the decision of the PKR state committee as a whole, not that of Larry Sng’s alone.

“Just because Larry Sng has subsequently left the party doesn’t mean that the whole state committee’s previous decision is null and void and has to be revisited,” he said in response to the PKR Sarawak’s earlier statement that DAP Sarawak had refused to negotiate seat distribution for the coming polls.

Chong said an agreement was entered into by the parties, hence, the change of one office bearer does not affect the validity of the agreement .

“We, on our part, have also given up some seats in order to reach that agreement on Jan 2 this year,” he added.

Under the agreement, the 47 seats allocated to PKR Sarawak are Opar, Tanjung Dato, Pantai Damai, Tupong, Satok, Batu Lintang, Asajaya, Serembu, Tarat, Tebedu, Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Lingga, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Saribas, Layar, Bukit Saban, Kalaka, Krian, Daro, Pakan, Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Nangka, Dalat, Tellian, Balingian, Tamin, Kakus, Katibas, Belaga, Murum, Jepak, Bekenu, Lambir, Marudi, Telang Usan, Mulu, Bukit Kota, Batu Danau, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari.

DAP Sarawak, meanwhile, will be contesting in 26 seats namely Tasik Biru, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Stakan, Mambong, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Simanggang, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Pelagus, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Tanjong Batu, Kemena, Samalaju, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

The nine seats that Amanah Sarawak will be contesting are Demak Laut, Samariang, Muara Tuang, Gedong, Sebuyau, Kabong, Kuala Rajang, Semop and Jemoreng.

Earlier yesterday, PKR Sarawak said it was not them who were trying to cause issues in certain seats but DAP Sarawak which refused to negotiate openly and transparently with them.

“We requested DAP Sarawak to discuss their candidates with PKR Sarawak in order that we work on a winning formula together but DAP Sarawak again refused to negotiate,” it added.