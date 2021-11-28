Fadillah: Works Ministry ensures beneficial projects are built

BINTULU (Nov 28): The responsibility of the Ministry of Works is to ensure that infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges are built to benefit the people.

Minister of Work Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said the ministry had come up with a Development Plan Board that would require every road project under the ministry to be reviewed.

He said the review would be based on the overall development, planning and roads.

He said this at a press conference after the earth-breaking ceremony for the construction of a flyover at Jalan Medan Jaya-Jalan Tun Hussein Onn in Merdian Central Jalan Sultan Iskandar here yesterday.

The construction of the flyover will commence on Dec 3.

According to the project details, the project costing about RM137.7 million is expected to be completed on Dec 2, 2024.

Fadillah said the flyover is a priority due to the severe congestion at the area.

Apart from the flyover, he said many things would be done in Bintulu and the whole of Sarawak.

“Therefore, there is a need for closer cooperation between government agencies such as the Works Ministry and the state Public Works Department tin order to bring better road connectivity in Sarawak.

On the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway, he said the project was now 74.3 per cent completed.

“The ninth project package, from Sungai Arip to Bintulu Airport, is 67 per cent completed. The 10th package, from Nyabau to Tangap Junction is 72 per cent completed,” he said.

Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi were among those present at the function.