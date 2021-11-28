Former reporter launches his book on Sarawak Land Code in Iban

MIRI (Nov 28): Former Borneo Post reporter Benneth Bunyau Buda yesterday launched his book on Sarawak Land Code Chapter 81 in Iban.

Benneth said he started writing his book in April this year and it took him five months to complete it.

“After five months of hardwork, finally this book on Sarawak Land Code Chapter 81 in Iban language is completed.

“It is my hope that this book would be useful to not just the Iban community but Dayak as a whole,” he said after the launching of the book at a leading hotel here.

He pointed out that the book is the first Iban translation of SLC Chapter 81.

The book is sold at RM100 per copy can be bought from Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) or Benneth himself.

He also revealed that he would be publishing a book in a few months on Territorial Domain and Communal Reserve in Iban.

Also present at the launching of the book today were PBDSB president Bobby William and Sadia Rajang branch chairman Bill Jugah.